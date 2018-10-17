A Beautiful Dream! See Lila Coogan, Stephen Brower & More in the National Tour of Anastasia

You're where you should be! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical Anastasia is making its way to cities all across the country and Broadway.com has your first look at the traveling production. Starring Lila Coogan as Anya, Stephen Brower as Dmitry, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and more, the Anastasia tour is currently playing Pittsburgh's Benedum Center through October 21. Check out photos of the cast in the gallery below and get your tickets to see Anastasia, on the road, when it comes to a city near you.