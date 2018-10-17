Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Lila Coogan (Anya), Stephen Brower (Dmitry) & the company of the national tour of 'Anastasia'
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman, MurphyMade)
A Beautiful Dream! See Lila Coogan, Stephen Brower & More in the National Tour of Anastasia
First Look
by Ryan Gilbert • Oct 17, 2018

You're where you should be! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical Anastasia is making its way to cities all across the country and Broadway.com has your first look at the traveling production. Starring Lila Coogan as Anya, Stephen Brower as Dmitry, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and more, the Anastasia tour is currently playing Pittsburgh's Benedum Center through October 21. Check out photos of the cast in the gallery below and get your tickets to see Anastasia, on the road, when it comes to a city near you.

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cody Simpson Will Make His Broadway Debut in Anastasia
  2. Harvey Fierstein on John Travolta's Edna Turnblad in Hairspray: 'I've Never Seen It'
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda on Watching Hamilton's King George While Sitting Next to Prince Harry: 'That's His Sixth-Great-Grandpa'
  4. Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint to Join the Cast of Broadway's Hamilton
  5. My Fair Lady's Laura Benanti on Amy Schumer, Melania Trump & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters