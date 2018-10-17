Eighth Grade Star Elsie Fisher to Lead Movie Musical Adaptation of The Shaggs

Elsie Fisher, the talented breakout star of the indie flick Eighth Grade, has been cast in a screen adaptation of the 2011 off-Broadway musical The Shaggs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will feature a screenplay adapted by the stage show's book writer and composer/lyricist Joy Gregory. Ken Kwapis will direct.



The Shaggs is the real-life story of the Wiggin sisters, three New Hampshire teenagers who went on to record the infamous 1968 rock-and-roll album Philosophy of the World.



Fisher earned raves for her turn as Kayla Day in Eighth Grade. She is also slated to voice the role of Parker Needler in the 2019 animated remake of The Addams Family.



The off-Broadway musical The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World opened at Playwrights Horizons in June 2011. John Langs directed a cast led by Annie Golden, Emily Walton, Sarah Sokolovic, Cory Michael Smith, Steve Routman, Jamey Hood, Kevin Cahoon and Peter Friedman. The show earned a 2012 Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Musical.



Additional casting and a release date for the Shaggs film is forthcoming. Look back at show footage from the off-Broadway production below.



