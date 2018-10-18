Broadway BUZZ

Martha Plimpton Cast in U.K. Premiere of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-Winning Sweat
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
Martha Plimpton
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Martha Plimpton is among the newly announced cast set to debut Lynn Nottage's Tony-nominated and Pulitzer-winning play Sweat at London's Donmar Warehouse. The previously announced U.K. premiere production, directed by Lynette Linton, will begin previews on December 7, 2018 with an opening scheduled for December 19.

Plimpton, who will on the role of Tracey (originated on Broadway to Tony-nommed effect by Johanna Day), has earned Tony nominations for The Coast of Utopia, Top Girls and Pal Joey. She won an Emmy Award for The Good Wife and received nominations for Raising Hope and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The Donmar's Sweat will also star Leanne Best (The Human Voice) as Jessie, Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Jason, Osy Ikhile (Torn) as Chris, Wil Johnson (Leave Taking) as Brucie, Stuart McQuarrie (The God of Hell) as Stan, Clare Perkins (Mrs. Dalloway) as Cynthia, Sule Rimi (Measure for Measure) as Evan and Sebastian Viveros (Balm in Gilead) as Oscar.

Sweat is based on Nottage's research and interviews with residents of Reading, PA. The play, set in 2000 and 2008, tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. When layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a fight to stay afloat.

The creative team will also include designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer and composer George Dennis, movement director Polly Bennett and fight director Kate Waters.

The production will play a limited run through January 26, 2019.

