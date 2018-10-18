Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Mark Your Calendar! Date Set for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
Katrina Lenk with her 2018 Tony Award for "The Band's Visit"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Save the date! The 73rd annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Radio City Music Hall. The ceremony, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, will once again air on CBS. The Tonys have been broadcast on the network since 1978 and are scheduled to air on CBS through 2026.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be April 25, 2019 for all Broadway productions opening in the 2018-2019 season. Productions that meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered for 2019 Tony Award nominations. The nominations for the 2019 Tonys will be announced on April 30, 2019 from New York City.

Top winners of the 2018 Tony Awards included The Band's Visit, Once On This Island, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Angels in America. The ceremony was hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mark Your Calendar! Date Set for 73rd Annual Tony Awards
  2. American Idol Alums Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard Will Team Up on Broadway in New Holiday Show
  3. Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint to Join the Cast of Broadway's Hamilton
  4. My Fair Lady's Laura Benanti on Amy Schumer, Melania Trump & More on Show People
  5. What I Did for Love: Robyn Hurder, Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson to Lead City Center's A Chorus Line Gala

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters