Listen Up! New Musical Comedy The Prom Announces Original Broadway Cast Recording

Pin on your corsage and pop in your earbuds! The upcoming Broadway musical comedy The Prom has announced the release of an original cast recording, available digitally on December 14 and on physical CD on January 11 from Sony Masterworks Broadway. The show has also newly released the original song "You Happened," now available for streaming.



Featuring music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, and direction/choreography by Casey Nicholaw, The Prom follows a group of Broadway's brassiest stars when they get word that a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom. When the colorful group finds out that the press is involved, they gear up to save the day.



The principal cast is led by Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Angie Schworer, Courtenay Collins, Josh Lamon, Michael Potts and Isabelle McCalla. The ensemble features Courtney Balan, David Josefsberg, Mary Antonini, Josh Franklin, Teddy Toye, Kate Marilley, Drew Redington, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, Becca Lee, Wayne Mackins, Anthony Norman, Jack Sippel, Kalyn West and Brittany Zeinstra.



The Prom is scheduled to begin previews on October 23 in advance of an opening night slated for November 15 at the Longacre Theatre.