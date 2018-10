The Lifespan of a Fact opened at Studio 54 on October 18. Inspired by the true events of writer John D'Agata and fact-checker Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact stars Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale. The company celebrated the show's opening night at Brasserie 8 1/2. Check out our exclusive photos of the stars below, and be sure to see The Lifespan of a Fact before its limited engagement ends on January 13, 2019.

Daniel Radcliffe portrays Jim Fingal.

Cherry Jones plays Emily Penrose.

Bobby Cannavale portrays John D'Agata.