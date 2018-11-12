Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

16-Year-Old Andrew Barth Feldman Is the Next Star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 12, 2018
Andrew Barth Feldman in a promotional photo as Evan Hansen
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Andrew Barth Feldman, a 16-year-old high-school junior who triumphed at the 2018 Jimmy Awards, will make his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen on January 30, 2019. Feldman will succeed current star Taylor Trensch, who will play his final performance on January 27, 2019.

"As a real-life high school student, I relate to the character of Evan Hansen immensely. And as a performer, it's obviously been a dream of mine to sing Pasek & Paul's amazing score—I'm so excited to get to make my Broadway debut in this show that means so much to me and my peers."

Feldman is currently a student at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, NY. He took home the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (Jimmy Award) for Best Performance by an Actor for his take on Jason Robert Brown's "I Love Betsy" from Honeymoon in Vegas. Dear Evan Hansen will mark his first gig on the Broadway stage.

The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen also includes Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Lisa Brescia, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Boniello and Mallory Bechtel.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Check out Feldman's Jimmy Award-winning performance below.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara on Why Her Broadway Turn in Kiss Me, Kate Will Be Good for Her Soul
  2. New York Royalty: Christiani Pitts & the Cast of King Kong Take Over the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  3. Tony Winner Beth Leavel on Being Invited to The Prom & More on Show People
  4. The Nap and Transparent Standout Alexandra Billings on the Miracle of Broadway and More
  5. Steven Levenson Introduces His Dear Evan Hansen Fans to a Tumultuous History with Days of Rage

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Frozen Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters