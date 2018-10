The Lifespan of a Fact opened at Studio 54 on October 18. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones, The Lifespan of a Fact is based on the true story of writer John D'Agata, fact-checker Jim Fingal and their search for the truth. The stars, along with fellow Broadway favorites, celebrated the show's opening at Brasserie 8 1/2 in New York City. Check out the photos and be sure to see The Lifespan of a Fact.