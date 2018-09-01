Celebrate Wicked's 15 Thrillifying Years on Broadway with These Exclusive Portraits

The blockbuster Broadway musical Wicked turns 15 on October 30, and we couldn't be happier to reveal these exclusive portraits of the stars in costume! We asked the cast to whisper to us (a la Glinda and Elphie on the poster) about who's popular, what they were like at the age of 15 and their take on the most swankified place in town. We're pretty sure it's the Gershwin Theatre, where the musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman opened in 2003. See below to find out all the Wicked little secrets of the stars and check out the gallery for even more exclusive photos.

Jessica Vosk as Elphaba

JESSICA VOSK (ELPHABA)

What’s your favorite lyric in Wicked?

"So much of me is made of what I learned from you."

Wicked is 15! What were you like when you were 15?

A little Jersey Girl rebel. Ask my mother.

What is the best part about being in Wicked?

Telling the story of a strong, independent woman who, even though she’s misunderstood, will always try to do what’s right. (And my amazing castmates).

Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda

AMANDA JANE COOPER (GLINDA)

What’s the most wicked thing about you?

I eat too many sweets. Cookie sponsors welcome. Looking at you, Schmackary's.

Wicked is 15! What were you like when you were 15?

Oooh, I had just witnessed the original cast of Wicked on Broadway with my high school drama guild! When I was 15 I was outgoing and bubbly but also very serious - I was known as a speed-walker in the high school hallways. I Had to get to marching band on time! Shout out to clarinet sections across America.

What is the best part about being in Wicked?

Telling this beautiful story with the most incredible Wicked family. Touching hearts nightly and sharing a story of forgiveness and redemption with people. It’s all about the people, on stage and off!

What’s the most swankified place in town?

#ALittleSparkle. Tune in. *winks at the camera*.

Ryan McCartan as Fiyero

RYAN MCCARTAN (FIYERO)

What would you ask the Wizard for?

I just want everyone in the world to be nicer to each other. Could he make that happen?

What’s the most memorable comment you've received at the Wicked stage door?

A little girl who couldn't have been older than 10 was weeping one night when I came out to sign. She told me she didn't understand why everyone would be so mean to Elphaba just because she's green, and it made her so sad to see all of Oz spreading rumors about her that weren't true. Then she told me she would never do that if she met someone different than her, and it made me have a lot of faith in the next generation.

Who is the most popular Wicked cast member?

Me, for sure.

Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible

ISABEL KEATING (MADAME MORRIBLE)

What’s the most wicked thing about you?

My sybaritic, Morriblesque propensity for a good, strong cup of tea.

Who is the most popular Wicked cast member?

Come see the play, and you will understand: our cast is made up of the most charismatic, attractive, talented and unique individuals. Because I knew them, I have been changed for good.

What’s the most swankified place in town?

I’ll let you in on something, it’s over at Wicked, in Oz, at the Gershwin Theatre.

Kevin Chamberlin as the Wizard

KEVIN CHAMBERLIN (THE WIZARD)

What would you ask the Wizard for?

A free New York apartment overlooking Central Park.

What’s the most wicked thing about you?

I’ve been known to put hot sauce on everything.

What is the best part about being in Wicked?

Our cast and crew!

Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond

MARTIN MORAN (Doctor Dillamond)

What would you ask the Wizard for?

I would ask the Wizard for the gift of always having a strong voice for the rights of goats and all sentient beings!

Wicked is 15! What were you like when you were 15?

When I was 15, I was very Catholic and very pimply.

What’s the most embarrassing Halloween costume you’ve ever worn?

A cardboard robot that fell completely apart halfway through my trick or treating.

Jye Frasca as Boq

JYE FRASCA (BOQ)

What is your favorite line or lyric in Wicked?

“It’s time to trust my instincts, close my eyes, and leap”

Wicked is 15! What were you like when you were 15?

When I was 15 at school most days we were being picked on for being different and into performing arts. On reflection, it was a hard time but I had a dream and was very focused.

Who is the most popular Wicked cast member?

Ryan [McCartan] has asked me to say him… Hahaaaa!!

Kristen Martin as Nessarose

KRISTEN MARTIN (NESSAROSE)

What’s the most memorable comment you've received at the Wicked stage door?

There was a young girl who told me I was her favorite character because she had spent most of her childhood in a wheelchair and [without giving away plot] my journey in the show reminded her of some special moments and obstacles she overcame.

Who is the most popular Wicked cast member?

Ryan [McCartan] told all of us to say that it’s him, but it’s not him at all. It’s the Time Dragon Clock. Everybody knows that and he knows it, too.



What is the best part of being in Wicked?

It’s incredible to be in a show that speaks to so many different people. It has such an important message that will never expire. To be even just a small part in telling this story alongside this ferociously talented company is something I’ll cherish forever.

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at our Wicked photo shoot below!

