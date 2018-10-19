Acclaimed Drama Operation Crucible to Play Off-Broadway's Davenport Theatre

On the heels of a critically acclaimed run at the Brits Off Broadway Festival, the much-applauded production of Operation Crucible will move to the Davenport Theatre beginning on October 31. Bryony Shanahan will repeat his work as director for the play written by and starring Kieran Knowles.



Set during the height of the "blitz" during World War II, Operation Crucible (code-named by the Germans referring to its unique 18th-century steelmaking) is based on the true story of the December 12, 1940 bombing of the Marples Hotel in the industrial city of Sheffield. It took only one German bomb to decimate the seven-story hotel into mere rubble. Four men survived the attack, only to be trapped in one of the hotel’s remaining and intact cellars. Operation Crucible is their story.



Joining Knowles in the fully British cast is Salvatore D’Aquilla (War Horse), Chris McCurry (Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme) and James Wallwork (31 Hours).



Operation Crucible is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 23.