Welcome to Our Island! See Becky Gulsvig, Andrew Samonsky & More in the Come From Away Tour

Welcome to our island with its inlets and its bays! The national tour of the celebrated Broadway musical Come From Away is making its way to cities all across the country and Broadway.com has your first look at the traveling production. Starring Becky Gulsvig, Andrew Samonsky, Megan McGinnis, James Earl Jones II, Danielle K. Thomas and more, the Come From Away tour is currently playing Seattle's 5h Avenue Theatre through November 4. Check out photos of the cast in the gallery below and get your tickets to see Come From Away, on the road, when it comes to a city near you.