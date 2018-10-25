Mike Birbiglia Makes Long-Awaited Broadway Debut with Solo Comedy The New One

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Mike Birbiglia's latest solo work The New One begins its Broadway run at the Cort Theatre on October 25. Seth Barrish directs the production, slated to officially open on November 11. The New One marks Birbiglia's Broadway debut.



Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. His most recent off-Broadway shows, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Last year, Birbiglia was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.



Written by Birbiglia with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One features set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Aaron Copp and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.



The New One is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 20, 2019.