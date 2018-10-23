Imagine That! A New Video Sneak Peek at Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns

We're less than two months away from the big-screen release of Mary Poppins Returns, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved film Mary Poppins. Disney has just offered up a new look at the film starring Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and a slew of stage-and-screen talents including five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury and Tony winner Dick Van Dyke, star of the original Mary Poppins. Watch below and mark your calendar: the film hits cinemas on December 19.



