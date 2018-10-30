Broadway BUZZ

The Story of Tonight! Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint Join Hamilton on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 30, 2018
Denée Benton & Carvens Lissaint
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com | Patrick Marcigliano)

Denée Benton and Carvens Lissaint head to the Tony-winning Broadway staging of Hamilton beginning on October 30. The stars take on the roles of Eliza and George Washington, respectively, in Lin-Manuel Miranda's mega-hit musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, replacing longtime cast members Lexi Lawson and Bryan Terrell Clark, who played their final performance on October 28.

Benton earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award for her Broadway-debut turn as Natasha in Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Her screen credits include The Narrative of Dalvin Reynolds, UnREAL and 25.

Lissaint is an alum of the Hamilton Broadway company who returns to the main-stem production after appearing on tour. He has been seen on-screen in Lexus Verses and Flow.

The current Broadway cast also includes Michael Luwoye as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.

