Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl Open the First Broadway Revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song

Harvey Fierstein's iconic play Torch Song opens in its first-ever Broadway revival on November 1 at the Hayes Theater, the original home of the Tony-winning work. The transfer from off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theatre, directed by Moisés Kaufman, began Broadway previews on October 9. Michael Urie leads the cast in the role created in the original production by Fierstein; Mercedes Ruehl co-stars.



Torch Song follows the odyssey of Arnold Beckoff (Urie) to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.



The cast also includes Ward Horton as Ed, Jack DiFalco as David, Michael Hsu Rosen as Alan and Roxanna Hope Radja as Laurel.



To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Urie, Ruehl and their Torch Song family introducing a beloved work to a new generation.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.