Odds & Ends: Michael Friedman's The State of the Union Songbook to Debut on Election Night & More

Michael Friedman's The State of the Union Songbook to Debut on Election Night

The Civilians and The Green Room 42 are teaming up to present Michael Friedman's The State of the Union Songbook on election night, November 6, for two shows at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The readings will benefit the Michael Friedman Legacy Fund. During the 2016 election campaigns, composer Friedman went around America and interviewed a cross-section of citizens; he set these word-for-word interviews to music in what he deemed The State of the Union Songbook. Friedman, composer of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and The Fortress of Solitude, died in September 2017, with these works becoming among his final projects. The election-day performances will premiere the songbook in its entirety along with more unheard Friedman works. The evening will be directed by Steve Cosson, with musical direction by Wiley DeWeese. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Amy Schumer Announces Pregnancy

Amy Schumer, the Emmy-winning comedian who earned a 2018 Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's Meteor Shower, broke the news of her pregnancy yesterday on Twitter. This will mark the first child of Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer. Congratulations to Schumer and Fischer on the forthcoming parenthood!



Corey Cott & More Sign On for The 24 Hour Musicals

A talented slate of stars have been added to the upcoming edition of The 24 Hour Musicals, taking place at the American Airlines Theatre on October 29 at 9:00pm. New to the event is Corey Cott, Carol Kane, Donald Webber Jr., Emily Estefan, Jeremy Shamos, Jessica Hecht, Joel Marsh Garland and Merle Dandridge. The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins at 9:00pm the night before the performance. Theater creators gather for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop or special skill and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. At 11:00pm, the composers and writers get to work crafting 15-20 minute musicals overnight; at 9:00am the next morning, the actors receive their roles and the directors, choreographers and musicians arrive to begin rehearsal. Less than 12 hours later, they must be ready to perform in front of a live audience. The 24 Hour Musicals will support The Lilly Awards.



Martin Moran's The Tricky Part to Play Return Engagement with Barrow Group

The Tricky Part, the Obie-winning 2004 autobiographical solo play by Martin Moran (Wicked), will appear in a return run with off-Broadway's Barrow Group this winter. Original director Seth Barrish will repeat his work for the new production, slated to begin previews on November 29 ahead of a December 2 opening night. The Tricky Part centers on Moran's life between the ages of 12 and 15, when he had a sexual relationship with an older man, a counselor he'd met at a Catholic boys' camp. Almost 30 years later, at the age of 42, Moran set out to find and face his abuser. The Tricky Part tells the story of this relationship and its complex effect on the man Moran became. The remount will play a limited engagement through December 16.