Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Lee Hall, Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany, Bryan Cranston & Ivo van Hove
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)
This Just In! See Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany, Tony Goldwyn & More Prep for Network on Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 24, 2018

Following a hit world premiere production at London's National Theatre, the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic film Network is coming to Broadway. Written by Lee Hall and directed by Ivo van Hove, the Broadway production stars Bryan Cranston, reprising his Olivier-winning turn from London. The Broadway cast also includes Tatiana Maslany, Tony Goldwyn and more. The cast and creative team met the press in the rehearsal room on October 24 ahead of the play's Broadway bow. Previews will begin at the Belasco Theatre on November 10 with opening night slated for December 6. Check out the pics below!

Network stars Tony Goldwyn, Tatiana Maslany and Bryan Cranston.
Network's company! Performances begin on November 10 at the Belasco Theatre.

Network

Bryan Cranston stars in the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic 1976 film.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Jez Butterworth & the Cast of The Ferryman Gather Round the Broadway.com Portrait Booth
  2. Apologia's Stockard Channing on Grease's Legacy & More on Show People
  3. Everybody Cut, Everybody Cut! Jeremy Kushnier & Jennifer Laura Thompson Reunite 20 Years After Footloose
  4. The Stars of The Lifespan of a Fact Strike a Pose on Opening Night
  5. Mark Your Calendar! Date Set for 73rd Annual Tony Awards

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Frozen Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters