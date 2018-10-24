This Just In! See Bryan Cranston, Tatiana Maslany, Tony Goldwyn & More Prep for Network on Broadway

Following a hit world premiere production at London's National Theatre, the acclaimed stage adaptation of the iconic film Network is coming to Broadway. Written by Lee Hall and directed by Ivo van Hove, the Broadway production stars Bryan Cranston, reprising his Olivier-winning turn from London. The Broadway cast also includes Tatiana Maslany, Tony Goldwyn and more. The cast and creative team met the press in the rehearsal room on October 24 ahead of the play's Broadway bow. Previews will begin at the Belasco Theatre on November 10 with opening night slated for December 6. Check out the pics below!

