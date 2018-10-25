Lynn Nottage's Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine Adds One Week to Upcoming Signature Run

A one-week extension has been announced for Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine, a new work by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, appearing at off-Broadway's Signature Theatre this winter. Originally slated for an engagement through December 30, 2018, the production will now conclude on January 6, 2019.



The satirical tale, set in present-day New York City, follows successful African-American publicist Undine (played by Cherise Boothe) as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune.



Joining Boothe in the cast will be Mayaa Boateng, Marcus Callender, J. Bernard Calloway, Dashiell Eaves, Ian Lassiter, Nikiya Mathis and Heather Alicia Simms.



The creative team will include Adam Rigg (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).



The production is scheduled to begin previews on November 19 with an opening set for December 10.