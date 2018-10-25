Date Set for 11th Annual Jimmy Awards, Celebrating the Best in High School Talent

Mark your calendar! The Broadway League has announced that the 11th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on June 24, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre.



High school students from across the country will compete for the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress at the annual presentation. The talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances.



"It's thrilling to see more students than ever participating in this year's Jimmy Awards, with a record 43 regions sending nominees to New York City representing over 100,000 kids from around the country who compete to perform on a Broadway stage and win one of 20 scholarships. With so many young people creating musical theater, it reflects how Broadway's popularity continues to grow and become part of our culture," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Jimmy Award nominees not only have the potential to earn significant scholarships, they have the opportunity to advance their careers. It really is one of the most exciting and inspiring nights of the season."



Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theater awards competitions which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students from 25 states now participate in these annual events.



Founded in 2009, the mission of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards is to raise the profile of musical theater in schools, recognize dedicated teachers and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, touring and West End productions, including Eva Noblezada, 2017 Tony nominee for Miss Saigon.



The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theater owner James M. Nederlander and are supported by many leading theater industry organizations.



Check out the performances of 2018 Jimmy Award winners Renée Rapp and Andrew Barth Feldman below.







