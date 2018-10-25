Hillary and Clinton to Play Broadway's Golden Theatre; King Lear Will Now Appear at the Cort

Two highly anticipated productions have solidified their Broadway homes. Lucas Hnath's new play Hillary and Clinton will set up shop this coming spring at the Golden Theatre, the venue previously announced to be the home of the gender-blind production of Shakespeare's King Lear, which is now set to appear at the Cort Theatre.



Hillary and Clinton, starring Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow, examines the politics of marriage, gender roles and the limitations of experience and inevitability in a look at an American dynasty in crisis. Behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark, sees things another.



Joe Mantello will direct the new play, scheduled to begin performances on March 16, 2019 ahead of an official opening night set for April 18. The Golden Theatre is the current home of Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery, which is slated to conclude its limited run on January 27, 2019.



The new revival of King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson in the title role, will boast a cast also including Ruth Wilson in dual roles of Cordelia and the King's fool, Jayne Houdyshell as the Earl of Gloucester, John Douglas Thompson as the Earl of Kent, Elizabeth Marvel as Goneril, Pedro Pascal as Edmund, Aisling O'Sullivan as Regan, Sean Carvajal as Edgar, Dion Johnstone as the Duke of Albany, Matthew Maher as Oswald and Russell Harvard as the Duke of Cornwall.



Sam Gold is helming the new production, set to start previews on February 28, 2019 in advance of an April 4 opening. Currently playing the Cort is Mike Birbiglia's solo play The New One, concluding its limited engagement on January 20, 2019.

Glenda Jackson will play the title role in King Lear

(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)