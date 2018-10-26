If You Knew My Story! Carmen Cusack to Join Tom Hanks in Mr. Rogers Bio-Film

Carmen Cusack, the Tony-nominated leading actress of Broadway's Bright Star, has joined the principal cast of the upcoming biographical drama film based on the life of children's television host Mr. Rogers, tentatively titled You Are My Friend. Cusack will portray the producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood alongside fellow Tony nominee Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.



Cusack earned a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award for her Broadway-debut turn as Alice Murphy in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star. She has also appeared onstage in the national touring productions of South Pacific and Wicked and off-Broadway in Carrie. Cusack was recently seen in the world premiere musical Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival.



In addition to Cusack and Hanks, the film will star Emmy winner and Drama League Award nominee Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Look Back in Anger) and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way). The film will be directed by Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl). A release is planned for October 2019.