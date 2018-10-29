Gender-Blind Company Leads 2018 Evening Standard Nominations; Bryan Cranston, Kelli O'Hara, Hamilton Also Receive Nods

Marianne Elliott's acclaimed, gender-swapped staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company has earned four nominations for the 2018 Evening Standard Awards, which toasts the best in London theater. The celebrated production leads the way of the nominations, with nods for director Elliott, actress Rosalie Craig (who portrays "Bobbie"), designer Bunny Christie and a nom for the show itself.



Other nominees of note include Bryan Cranston for his turn in Network (which he will soon reprise on Broadway), Adrienne Warren for the Broadway-bound Tina and Kelli O'Hara for her Tony-winning turn in The King and I, along with a pair of nominations for the smash-hit musical Hamilton.



The winners will be announced on November 18 at a ceremony held at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London. The awards will be hosted by Evening Standard owner, Evgeny Lebedev, with co-hosts Dame Anna Wintour, Claire Foy and Idris Elba.



The full list of 2018 Evening Standard nominees can be found below.



Best Actor

Bryan Cranston, Network

Ralph Fiennes, Antony and Cleopatra

Ian McKellen, King Lear

Colin Morgan, Translations

Kyle Soller, The Inheritance



Best Actress

Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys

Cecilia Noble, Nine Night

Sophie Okonedo, Antony and Cleopatra

Lia Williams, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie



Best Play

Home, I’m Darling, Laura Wade

The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez

John, Annie Baker

The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini

The Writer, Ella Hickson



Best Director

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Marianne Elliott, Company

Robert Hastie, The York Realist

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina

Ian Rickson, Translations



Best Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Fun Home

Hamilton



Best Musical Performance

Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Rosalie Craig, Company

Arinzé Kene, Misty

Kelli O’Hara, The King and I

Adrienne Warren, Tina



Best Design

Miriam Buether, The Jungle

Bunny Christie, Company

Es Devlin, Girls and Boys

Rae Smith, Translations

Jan Versweyveld, Network



Most Promising Playwright

Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Br’er Cotton

Natasha Gordon, Nine Night

Francis Turnly, The Great Wave



Emerging Talent Award

Rona Morison, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Debris Stevenson, Poet in da Corner

Chris Walley, The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night and Br’er Cotton

Jamael Westman, Hamilton