Gender-Blind Company Leads 2018 Evening Standard Nominations; Bryan Cranston, Kelli O'Hara, Hamilton Also Receive Nods

Marianne Elliott's acclaimed, gender-swapped staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company has earned four nominations for the 2018 Evening Standard Awards, which toasts the best in London theater. The celebrated production leads the way of the nominations, with nods for director Elliott, actress Rosalie Craig (who portrays "Bobbie"), designer Bunny Christie and a nom for the show itself.
Other nominees of note include Bryan Cranston for his turn in Network (which he will soon reprise on Broadway), Adrienne Warren for the Broadway-bound Tina and Kelli O'Hara for her Tony-winning turn in The King and I, along with a pair of nominations for the smash-hit musical Hamilton.
The winners will be announced on November 18 at a ceremony held at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London. The awards will be hosted by Evening Standard owner, Evgeny Lebedev, with co-hosts Dame Anna Wintour, Claire Foy and Idris Elba.
The full list of 2018 Evening Standard nominees can be found below.
Best Actor
Bryan Cranston, Network
Ralph Fiennes, Antony and Cleopatra
Ian McKellen, King Lear
Colin Morgan, Translations
Kyle Soller, The Inheritance
Best Actress
Laura Linney, My Name Is Lucy Barton
Carey Mulligan, Girls and Boys
Cecilia Noble, Nine Night
Sophie Okonedo, Antony and Cleopatra
Lia Williams, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Best Play
Home, I’m Darling, Laura Wade
The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez
John, Annie Baker
The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini
The Writer, Ella Hickson
Best Director
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Marianne Elliott, Company
Robert Hastie, The York Realist
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina
Ian Rickson, Translations
Best Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Fun Home
Hamilton
Best Musical Performance
Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Rosalie Craig, Company
Arinzé Kene, Misty
Kelli O’Hara, The King and I
Adrienne Warren, Tina
Best Design
Miriam Buether, The Jungle
Bunny Christie, Company
Es Devlin, Girls and Boys
Rae Smith, Translations
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Most Promising Playwright
Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Br’er Cotton
Natasha Gordon, Nine Night
Francis Turnly, The Great Wave
Emerging Talent Award
Rona Morison, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie
Debris Stevenson, Poet in da Corner
Chris Walley, The Lieutenant of Inishmore
Roy Alexander Weise, Nine Night and Br’er Cotton
Jamael Westman, Hamilton
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY