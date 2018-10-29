Broadway BUZZ

Jessica Vosk & Amanda Jane Cooper, Joe Barbara, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Angela Baumgardner & Pedro Ka’awaloa and Caitlin Kinnunen
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com, VH1, Provided by BBO, Provided by Polk & Co.)
This Week's #LiveAtFive Guests Include Wicked Witches, a RuPaul's Drag Race Queen & More!
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 29, 2018

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

Get to know the guests who will appear on #LiveatFive during the week of October 29.

October 29 - Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper, Wicked

Jessica Vosk and Amanda Jane Cooper are Wicked's 15th anniversary Elphaba and Glinda, and they will be guests on #LiveAtFive on Monday, October 29 to celebrate! Vosk is now residing in Oz on Broadway after playing Elphaba in Wicked's national tour. She has previously appeared on Broadway in The Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland and Bridges of Madison County. Cooper previously traveled by bubble alongside Vosk as Glinda in the national tour. Wicked marks her Broadway debut. Be sure to tune in to the live interview and learn all about the most swankified place on Broadway.

October 30 - Joe Barbara, A Bronx Tale National Tour

Joe Barbara is starring as Sonny in the first national tour of A Bronx Tale, which he previously played during the show's Broadway run. Barbara appeared on the Great White Way in Grease, which he also took on the road after starring in the Broadway production. His screen credits include All My Children, Another World and Law and Order: SVU. Tune in to the live interview on Tuesday, October 30 and have your questions ready!

October 31 - Dusty Ray Bottoms, Cleopatra

Known for competing on RuPaul's Drag Race season 10, Dusty Ray Bottoms is currently making her off-Broadway debut in Cleopatra as the Mistress of Ceremonies. The immersive new musical allows audiences to attend the Queen of the Nile's lavish party to celebrate the Empire's latest triumph over Rome. Be sure to watch this very special Halloween episode of #LiveAtFive on Wednesday, October 31 to learn what it takes to be a true queen.

November 1 - Angela Baumgardner and Pedro Ka'awaloa, The King and I National Tour

Angela Baumgardner and Pedro Ka'awaloa are about take the classic story of The King and I on the road as Anna Leonowens and the King of Siam, respectively. This marks Baumgardner's national tour debut, she has previously appeared in regional productions of Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast, Sister Act and Merrily We Roll Along. Ka'awaloa earned a BA in Music from Harvard University and has starred in regional productions of The Fantasticks, South Pacific, Evita, The Addams Family, The Producers and Jesus Christ Superstar. Learn more about these newcomers when they appear on #LiveAtFive on Thursday, November 1.

November 2 - Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom

Caitlin Kinnunen is currently starring in The Prom on Broadway as Emma, a role she originated during the show's world premiere in Atlanta in 2016. Kinnunen has previously appeared on Broadway in Bridges of Madison County and Spring Awakening. She was also featured in the national tour of Next to Normal. Tune in to watch Kinnunen's live interview on Friday, November 2 to hear more about bringing this new musical to the Great White Way.

P.S. Did you know that #LiveatFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.

Newsletters