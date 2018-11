Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest Hamildrop is here at last. Sara Bareilles, the Tony and Grammy Award nominee whose hit main-stem tuner Waitress debuted on the Great White Way during the same season as Hamilton, has offered up rich vocals to "Theodosia (Reprise)," a cut follow-up to "Dear Theodosia" from Miranda's juggernaut Broadway musical. Watch Bareilles sing out below and download the tune here to indulge in this must-listen all week long.