It's Showtime! Get a First Look at Alex Brightman and the Cast of Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice began its world premiere run at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre on October 14, and here's your first look into the afterlife. Based on the 1988 movie of the same name, Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer. With a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, the new musical features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and is directed by Alex Timbers. Get to know the exciting new tuner by looking at the new production photos!