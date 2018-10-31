Mike Faist, Steven Levenson & More Celebrate Days of Rage's Off-Broadway Opening

Dear Evan Hansen's Tony-winning scribe Steven Levenson has a new play on the New York scene. Days of Rage, which tells the story of five 20-something radicals living together in upstate New York in 1969, opened off-Broadway at Second Stage on October 30. Scribe Levenson, stars Odessa Young, Lauren Patten, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tavi Gevinson, Mike Faist and Second Stage Artistic Director Carole Rothman stepped out to celebrate the big night—as did some pals from the original cast of Dear Evan Hansen. Check out the photos, and catch Levenson's newest work at Second Stage!

It's a reunion! Dear Evan Hansen's original cast members Rachel Bay Jones and Will Roland celebrate playwright Steven Levenson and Mike Faist's off-Broadway opening.