Leslie Odom Jr. to Star in New Comedy Pilot from Kerry Washington

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. is inching toward the small screen. The Hamilton original will lead the cast of a new ABC comedy pilot executive-produced by Scandal Emmy nominee and current American Son star Kerry Washington, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



The currently untitled pilot, written by Saladin Patterson, is inspired by real-life married pastors Toure Roberts and Sarah Jakes-Roberts. It will follow the characters Leslie and Hope, pastors at a hip Los Angeles church, who are experts at bringing together their community but struggle to unite their blended family.



"Kerry Washington is one of the most formidable artists of my generation," said Odom. "We've been searching for the better part of two years to find an idea about which we both felt passionate enough to dedicate ourselves. I've gone to Toure's church for over fifteen years. He is a unique, contemporary and very necessary voice. We are thrilled that ABC is allowing us the opportunity to bring Toure and Sarah's modern views to an even wider audience in what will be a joyful and hopeful thirty minutes every week."



"I am grateful to be working with such an all-star team of fearless and creative people," said Washington. "And I am excited that we have gathered together to tell a story that is inspiring, relatable, provocative and hilarious."



Additional details and further casting are to come.