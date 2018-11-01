Sponsored
Stars Step Out for the Actors Fund's Career Transition for Dancers Masquerade Ball

by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 1, 2018
Honorees John DeLuca and Rob Marshall
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

The Actors Fund's Career Transition for Dancers program held its masquerade ball on October 31 at the Marriott Marquis. The event honored Tony winners Baayork Lee and Jerry Mitchell, Emmy winner John DeLuca and Oscar winner Rob Marshall. Carmen de Lavallade also received a special Actors Fund Medal of Honor. Hosted by Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, the gala raised funds to provide vital services to the professional dance community. The event featured performances by tap dancers Luke Hawkins and Evan Ruggiero as well as members of Paul Taylor Dance Company, American Ballet Theatre, Dance Theater of Harlem and more. Check out the photos here and experience this exciting night.

Tony winner Billy Porter arrives in costume.
Tony and Emmy winner Christine Baranski steps out for the night.
Newsletters