Bette Midler Tapped to Play Politician Bella Abzug in Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem Biopic

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 1, 2018
Bette Midler
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony-winning stage-and-screen icon Bette Midler is the latest star attached to the highly anticipated Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life on the Road, according to Variety. Midler is in negotiations to portray New York-based attorney Bella Abzug, who took part in the antiwar group Women Strike for Peace and later went on to serve as a U.S. representative.

Midler took home a 2017 Tony Award for her turn in the title role of Hello, Dolly! She is also a two-time Grammy winner, three-time Emmy winner and two-time Academy Award nominee.

As previously announced, The Glorias: A Life on the Road will feature a screenplay by Tony-nominated and Pulitzer finalist playwright Sarah Ruhl and direction by Tony winner Julie Taymor. Oscar winner Julianne Moore will take on the role of Steinem for much of the film; Oscar winner Alicia Vikander is currently in talks to play Steinem in her 20s and 30s.

Steinem's life and times are currently being theatricalized in the off-Broadway play Gloria: A Life at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

