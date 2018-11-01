Bette Midler Tapped to Play Politician Bella Abzug in Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem Biopic

Tony-winning stage-and-screen icon Bette Midler is the latest star attached to the highly anticipated Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life on the Road, according to Variety. Midler is in negotiations to portray New York-based attorney Bella Abzug, who took part in the antiwar group Women Strike for Peace and later went on to serve as a U.S. representative.



Midler took home a 2017 Tony Award for her turn in the title role of Hello, Dolly! She is also a two-time Grammy winner, three-time Emmy winner and two-time Academy Award nominee.



As previously announced, The Glorias: A Life on the Road will feature a screenplay by Tony-nominated and Pulitzer finalist playwright Sarah Ruhl and direction by Tony winner Julie Taymor. Oscar winner Julianne Moore will take on the role of Steinem for much of the film; Oscar winner Alicia Vikander is currently in talks to play Steinem in her 20s and 30s.



Steinem's life and times are currently being theatricalized in the off-Broadway play Gloria: A Life at the Daryl Roth Theatre.