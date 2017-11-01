Odds & Ends: Julianne Moore to Star in Sarah Ruhl & Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem Biopic & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Julianne Moore to Play Gloria Steinem in Sarah Ruhl & Julie Taymor's Biopic My Life on the Road

Oscar winner and Broadway alum Julianne Moore (Still Alice, The Vertical Hour) has been cast as activist Gloria Steinem in the new biopic My Life on the Road, according to Deadline. Featuring a screenplay by Tony-nominated playwright Sarah Ruhl and helmed by Tony winner and M. Butterfly director Julie Taymor, the previously announced film is based on Steinem's bestselling memoir of the same title. The project, currently still in development, has yet to schedule a release date.



Corey Hawkins Joins Adam Driver & More in Spike Lee's New Film

Corey Hawkins, the stage-and-screen star who earned a 2017 Tony nomination for Six Degrees of Separation, has been cast in the newest film from Spike Lee, according to Deadline. Hawkins will portray real-life civil rights activist Stokely Carmichael in the thriller Black Klansman, co-written by Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott with direction by Lee. The film follows the true story of Ron Stallworth (played by John David Washington), an African-American detective in Colorado, who went undercover joining the local chapter of his Ku Klux Klan in 1978 to gather intelligence. Also appearing in the film will be Broadway vet Adam Driver.



Ramin Karimloo Joins Only Make Believe Gala

Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo, the star who is currently playing his final weeks in Anastasia, has joined the lineup of talent set to pay tribute to Tony nominee Josh Groban at the Only Make Believe Gala on November 6 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Groban will be honored with the Ian McKellen Award at the previously announced benefit hosted by Cecily Strong and co-directed by Tony winner Joe DiPietro and Tony nominee Brad Oscar. In addition to Karimloo, the evening will feature performances and appearances by Waitress star Betsy Wolfe, Tony winner Lena Hall, Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli, Sierra Boggess, Siobhan Dillon, Montego Glover, Bryan Terrell Clarke and upcoming Frozen star Greg Hildreth.



Nick Adams & More to Lead Industry Reading of New Musical Mary & Max

Following a summer reading at the Alliance Theatre, the new musical Mary & Max, based on the 2009 Australian film, will receive an industry reading in NYC on November 12 at 3:00pm. Featuring a book by Crystal Skillman and an original score by Bobby Cronin, Mary & Max follows pen-pal exchanges between Mary Dinkle, a chubby birthmarked ten-year-old girl living in the suburbs of Melbourne, and Max Horovitz, an obese, 44-year-old Jewish man with Asperger’s Syndrome living in the chaos of New York City. The reading's cast will include Broadway veterans Nick Adams and Anne Brummel as well as Alessandra Baldacchino, Anthony Galde, Lauren Elder, Danyel Fulton, Lynn Craig, Joseph Torello, Chase Crandell and Jackson Perrin.



Maya Rudolph & Chris Diamantopoulos Lead an Adorable Family in A Christmas Story Live! Teaser

It all comes down to Christmas! The upcoming live TV presentation of A Christmas Story, featuring the Tony-nominated score of Dear Evan Hansen composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is taking the small screen on December 17 at 7:00pm EST. Fox has already started to get us pumped for the event with the casting announcements of Matthew Broderick, Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ana Gasteyer and newcomer Andy Walken. Now the network has released a cute teaser for the live musical that has us even more excited to see the beloved story come to life on TV. Give a watch below and mark your calendar!



