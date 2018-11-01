Sponsored
Return Engagement of School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play Receives Extension Off-Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 1, 2018
Joanna A. Jones & MaameYaa Boafo in "School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play"
(Photo: Craig Schwartz)

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced an extension for the return run of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play. Originally slated to conclude on November 25, the production will now close at the Lucille Lortel Theater on December 9.

In School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play, Paulina (played by MaameYaa Boafo), the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka (Joanna A. Jones), a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.

The cast also includes Paige Gilbert, Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Mirirai Sithole, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Latoya Edwards and Zenzi Williams.

Tony winner Rebecca Taichman directs the production, which began previews on October 16 and opened on October 22.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

A buoyant and biting comedy that explore the universal similarities facing teenage girls across the globe.
Newsletters