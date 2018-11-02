Sponsored
Andrew Polec with the company of "Bat Out of Hell"
Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Postpones North American Tour

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 2, 2018

Days following the announcement of an eight-week summer run at New York City Center, the North American tour of the Meat Loaf musical Bat Out of Hell has been put on hold. Following its current engagement in Toronto, the tour was to begin on November 6 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. The City Center run, however, will proceed as scheduled.

A spokesperson for the production noted that the tour "is being postponed and everyone involved is working on rescheduling." Social media posts from cast members state otherwise, making it seem as though the tour has been canceled altogether.

Bat Out of Hell is described as a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love featuring band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and the title song.

The North American touring cast was to include Andrew Polec as Strat, Emily Schultheis as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Harper Miles as Zahara and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble features Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington, Kayla Cyphers, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex Deleo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

Bat Out of Hell features a book, music and lyrics by Steinman, with direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner. The creative team also includes musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Ryan Bourque and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

The current West End run of Bat Out of Hell is slated to conclude on January 5, 2019.

