Andrew Polec with the U.S. touring company of "Bat Out of Hell"
(Photo: Specular)
Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Will Play Eight-Week Run at New York City Center
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 29, 2018

Bat Out of Hell is headed to the Big Apple, but not to where you might think. The acclaimed Meat Loaf musical will arrive at New York City Center for eight weeks in the summer of 2019, serving as a stop on the musical's U.S. tour. The engagement will run from July 30 through September 22.

Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is described as a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and the title song.

The touring cast includes Andrew Polec as Strat, Emily Schultheis as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Lulu Lloyd as Sloane, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Harper Miles as Zahara and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble features Will Branner, Samantha Pauly, Zuri Washington, Kayla Cyphers, Erin Mosher, Emilie Battle, Kaleb Wells, Nik Alexander, Adam Kemmerer, Michael Milkanin, Lincoln Clauss, Alex Deleo, Paulina Jurzec, Nick Martinez and Tiernan Tunnicliffe.

Bat Out of Hell features a book, music and lyrics by Steinman, with direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner. The creative team also includes musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Stuart Boother and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

In addition to the current U.S. tour, Bat Out of Hell can be seen in a West End run, which is slated to conclude on January 5, 2019.

