Kerry Washington Brings a New Drama to Broadway with the Opening of American Son

The star-packed Broadway premiere of American Son, a new work written by Christopher Demos-Brown, opens at the Booth Theatre on November 4. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the production, which began previews on October 6. The four-person cast includes Emmy nominee Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee.



Told in real time, American Son takes place at a Florida police station in the middle of the night, where a mother (Washington) is engaged in a search for her missing teenage son. Soon her husband (Pasquale) appears, and the evening spirals out of control.



To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the full cast onstage displaying the conflict that unfolds in this important piece of American playwriting.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.