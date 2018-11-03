Tickets Are Now on Sale for Hillary and Clinton Starring Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow

Tickets are on sale for Hillary and Clinton, a new play by Lucas Hnath appearing on Broadway in 2019. Joe Mantello will direct the production, set to begin previews on March 16 with an opening night scheduled for April 18 at the Golden Theatre. The play will star Laurie Metcalf, John Lithgow, Peter Francis James and Zak Orth.



Hillary and Clinton takes place behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, where a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another.



The creative team for Hillary and Clinton will include Chloe Lamford (set design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design) and Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (lighting design).