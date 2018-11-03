Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Hillary and Clinton Starring Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 3, 2018
Production art for "Hillary and Clinton"
(Provided by SpotCo)

Tickets are on sale for Hillary and Clinton, a new play by Lucas Hnath appearing on Broadway in 2019. Joe Mantello will direct the production, set to begin previews on March 16 with an opening night scheduled for April 18 at the Golden Theatre. The play will star Laurie Metcalf, John Lithgow, Peter Francis James and Zak Orth.

Hillary and Clinton takes place behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, where a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another. 

The creative team for Hillary and Clinton will include Chloe Lamford (set design), Tony and Oscar winner Ann Roth (costume design) and Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (lighting design).

Hillary and Clinton

Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow star in Lucas Hnath's timely new work.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Torch Song Star Michael Urie on Making Harvey Fierstein’s Iconic Role His Own & More on Show People
  2. Karen Olivo on Going from Moulin Rouge! to Fun Home: ‘Comfortable Shoes and One Costume Is Quite a Gift!'
  3. Kaley Ann Voorhees to Take Over as Christine Full-Time in The Phantom of the Opera
  4. Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Postpones North American Tour
  5. Celebrate Wicked's 15 Thrillifying Years on Broadway with These Exclusive Portraits

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Mean Girls Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters