The Family Is Back! Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and the Torch Song Cast Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway

Photo Op
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 2, 2018
The cast of "Torch Song" takes their opening-night curtain call
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The first Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song officially opened at the Hayes Theater on November 1. Led by Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, the remount of Fierstein's family drama tells the story of Arnold Beckoff's journey to finding a husband, a family and acceptance. Stars of the stage and screen stepped out to honor Moisés Kaufman's acclaimed production on opening night. Check out the photos below and be sure to see Torch Song before its limited run concludes on February 24, 2019.

Torch Song

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
