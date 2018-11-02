The Family Is Back! Harvey Fierstein, Michael Urie and the Torch Song Cast Celebrate Opening Night on Broadway

The first Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song officially opened at the Hayes Theater on November 1. Led by Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, the remount of Fierstein's family drama tells the story of Arnold Beckoff's journey to finding a husband, a family and acceptance. Stars of the stage and screen stepped out to honor Moisés Kaufman's acclaimed production on opening night. Check out the photos below and be sure to see Torch Song before its limited run concludes on February 24, 2019.