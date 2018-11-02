Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg Teaming Up on Color Purple Movie Musical

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 2, 2018
Oprah Winfrey & Steven Spielberg
(Photos: Getty Images)

Celie is headed back to the big screen, and this time she's singing out. Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg have announced the production of a movie musical version of Alice Walker's iconic novel The Color Purple adapted from the hit stage musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Winfrey, who played the role of Sofia in the 1985 film adaptation, and Spielberg, who directed, will co-produce the movie musical with Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders, who co-produced both Broadway productions with Winfrey.

The Color Purple follows the inspirational Celie as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life. The first film starred Whoopi Goldberg in an Oscar-nominated performance as Celie.

The stage adaptation of Walker's 1982 novel was first seen on Broadway in a 2005 production which won LaChanze a Tony Award for her turn as Celie; Fantasia earned a Theatre World Award taking over the role in the original Broadway mounting. The 2015 staging earned the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical along with a Tony for Cynthia Erivo as Celie.

The Color Purple stage musical features a book by Marsha Norman and a score by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell and Allee Willis. The original Broadway production was directed by Gary Griffin; John Doyle helmed the revival.

Menno Meyjes crafted the screenplay for Spielberg’s original film. A writer and director for the movie musical version of The Color Purple have yet to be selected.

Casting is also to come. With Erivo's current cinema success (Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, Harriet), it's safe to assume the actress has a fair shot at reprising her turn on the big screen.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Torch Song Star Michael Urie on Making Harvey Fierstein’s Iconic Role His Own & More on Show People
  2. Karen Olivo on Going from Moulin Rouge! to Fun Home: ‘Comfortable Shoes and One Costume Is Quite a Gift!'
  3. Kaley Ann Voorhees to Take Over as Christine Full-Time in The Phantom of the Opera
  4. Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell Postpones North American Tour
  5. Celebrate Wicked's 15 Thrillifying Years on Broadway with These Exclusive Portraits

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Hamilton The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Mean Girls Frozen School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters