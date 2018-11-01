Sponsored
Smash & Broadway Choreographer Joshua Bergasse Is Wed in Sunset Beach, NC

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 5, 2018
Joshua Bergasse & Sara Mearns
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Congratulations to Emmy winner and Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse and his longtime love, acclaimed ballet dancer Sara Mearns, who were married on November 3 in Sunset Beach, North Carolina, according to The New York Times. Bergasse and Mearns first became acquainted during an interview for a dance sequence on the TV series Smash.

Bergasse won a 2012 Emmy Award for his scene-stealing Smash dance moves. His New York stage credits include Tony-nommed choreography for On the Town, a well as work on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Gigi, Sweet Charity, Cagney, Captain Louie and the recent revival of Smokey Joe's Cafe, which he also directed. As a dancer, Bergasse was seen on Broadway in Hairspray and The Life and on tour in Movin' Out and West Side Story.

Mearns is a principal dancer of the New York City Ballet, a company she first joined in 2003. She will soon appear as the Sugar Plum Fairy in NYCB's holiday staging of The Nutcracker, slated to open on November 24. Last month, Mearns was honored with a Bessie Award for her continued dance contributions.

Hats off to Bergasse and Mearns on the exciting news!

