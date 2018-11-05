Odds & Ends: Andy Mientus to Sing Joni Mitchell in New Cabaret & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Andy Mientus to Sing Joni Mitchell in New Cabaret

Stage star Andy Mientus will lend his powerful voice to Joni Mitchell's iconic 1970 album Ladies of the Canyon in a new series of concerts, debuting later this month. Music director Benjamin Rauhala will join Mientus for the shows, running from November 29-30 at Feinstein's/54 Below. Smash alum Mientus will sing from Mitchell's third studio recording, covering the album in full, including such beloved songs as "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock" and "The Circle Game." In addition to his memorable turn as Kyle Bishop on Smash, Mientus has been seen on Broadway in Spring Awakening and Les Misérables and off-Broadway in Carrie.



Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Will Transfer to Greenwich House Theater

On the heels of an acclaimed Primary Stages run at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Obie winner Heidi Schreck's new solo work What the Constitution Means to Me will move to the Greenwich House Theater later this month for an extended run. Oliver Butler will repeat his work as director for the engagement, running from November 27 through December 30 at the downtown off-Broadway venue. The play follows fifteen-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances. Joining Schreck in the cast is Mike Iveson (The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.



Nick Blaemire, Christy Altomare & Isaac Powell to Perform Bright Lights, Big City in Concert

A talented group of stage stars have signed on for a 20th-anniversary concert production of Paul Scott Goodman’s influential 1999 rock musical Bright Lights, Big City. Alex Tobey will direct the event, with music direction by Ben Caplan, slated to take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 4, 2019, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The cast will include Nick Blaemire (Tick, Tick...BOOM!), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Isaac Powell (Once On This Island), Annie Golden (Xanadu) and Julia Murney (Wicked). Based on the novel by on Jay McInerney, Bright Lights, Big City follows a week in the life of Jamie (Blaemire), a successful young writer who loses himself in the chaos of 1980s New York City. The Bright Lights, Big City concert is being produced by Jen Sandler.



New York Stage and Film to Honor Patricia Wettig & Ken Olin at Winter Gala

New York Stage and Film has announced Emmy winner Patricia Wettig and her husband, Emmy nominee Ken Olin, as honorees at its upcoming winter gala, a fundraising event to support year-round theater and film development initiatives. The event will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at The Plaza Hotel. Wettig is a three-time Emmy winner for Thirtysomething whose stage credits include off-Broadway turns in Threads, The Diviners, A Tale Told and The Woolgatherer. Olin was Golden Globe-nominated for Thirtysomething and Emmy-nommed for This Is Us; he was seen on Broadway in Taxi Tales.