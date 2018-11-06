Sponsored
Denis O’Hare to Take On Title Role in Tartuffe at London's National Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 6, 2018
Tony winner Denis O'Hare will return to the stage in 2019, playing the title role in John Donnelly's new adaptation of Molière's comic masterpiece Tartuffe. Blanche McIntyre will direct the production of London's National Theatre, set to begin previews on February 9 ahead of a February 21 opening night in the Lyttelton Theatre.

"I have always loved Molière and find his plays bracingly relevant," said O'Hare. "As an American actor, the chance to work at the National is an immense honor. As a recently transplanted American living in Paris, to play Tartuffe is deliciously ironic and to be Tartuffe at the National is a dream come true."

O'Hare is a Tony winner for his turn as Mason Marzac in Take Me Out, which he originated at London's Donmar Warehouse. His other stage roles include a Tony-nominated turn in Assassins in addition to Broadway performances in Inherit the Wind, Sweet Charity, Major Barbara and Cabaret. O'Hare's screenwork includes Emmy-nominated performances in American Horror Story and This Is Us.

Tartuffe follows Orgon, a man who has everything: money, power, a beautiful home and family. When he invites the irresistible Tartuffe into his seemingly perfect household, he unleashes a whirlwind of deception and seduction that threatens everything.

The National's Tartuffe will feature set and costume design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and composition/sound by Ben and Max Ringham. Additional casting is to come.

Newsletters