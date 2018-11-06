Odds & Ends: Lillias White to Lead Readings of New Comedy Chicken and Biscuits & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Lillias White to Lead Readings of New Comedy Chicken and Biscuits

Tony-winning stage legend Lillias White (The Life) will star in a pair of readings of Chicken and Biscuits, a new family comedy by Douglas Lyons, taking place at The Directors Company on November 12 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm. In Chicken and Biscuits, Baneatta and Beverly attempt to put their sisterly differences aside to bury their father, Bernard. But this is no easy task, when it's revealed that Bernard had three daughters, not just two. Zhailon Levingston will direct the readings, which will also feature television regular Danny Johnson (Daredevil) as well as C. Kelly Wright, Inga Ballard, Arika Golz, Doug Goldring, Josh Adam Ramos and Lauren F. Walker. To book free reservations to the readings, click here.



Sutton Foster to Perform in Honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster will lend her powerful voice to attendees at the Lung Cancer Research Foundation's Sixteenth Strolling Supper, taking place at Gotham Hall on November 7 at 6:00pm. In commemoration of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the event brings together members of New York City's professional, social and philanthropic communities to help raise awareness and funds to benefit groundbreaking lung cancer research. Foster earned Tony Awards for her turns in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. She can currently be seen on the small screen in TV Land's Younger. For more information on the Lung Cancer Research Foundation's Sixteenth Strolling Supper, click here.



Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins to Sing Cut Tune Onstage at Anastasia

We geeked out when we first saw Anastasia stars Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins bop out to Ahrens & Flaherty's "At the Beginning," a song which appeared in the 1997 animated film's closing credits but didn't make it to Broadway—until now. We've just learned that audiences at the Broadhurst Theatre will have the treat of hearing Altomare and Adkins perform the song during curtain call of the Thursday, November 8 performance. Watch the duo sing out below and book tickets to experience their delivery of this delightful tune in person.







Sci-Fi Musical Transgender Stillborn to Receive First-Ever Workshop

A world premiere workshop presentation of Nicholas Kaminski's original musical Transgender Stillborn will be held at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven, New Jersey, at November 11 at 5:00pm. Featuring a book, music, lyrics and orchestrations by Kaminski, Transgender Stillborn is described as a science-fiction romp through the cosmos, set in 1979. Jared Milian will star as transgender hero Max, who must save the galaxy from an ancient evil, hell-bent on enslaving all sapient life with dark magic—all the while navigating a complicated love life and trying to find her place in the universe. The cast will also include Ali Gleason, Michael Gioia, Tyler Cicardo, Joe Marx, Lyle Dungee, Jenna Fagan, Will K. Carey, Erik Schneider, Dale Given, Anna Lovallo, Rachel Phelan, Jillian Jalal Hanna, Sean Ulmer, Anne Marie Snyder and Robert Firkser. The reading will be free and open to the public.



The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show Sets Holiday-Season Return

The award-winning Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is headed back to NYC this holiday season! The hit family spectacular based on the books by Eric Carle will arrive at Town Hall for a run from December 27-29. "We are thrilled to bring back the Very Hungry Caterpillar and his friends Brown Bear, Firefly and Rubber Duck to New York for the holidays," said creator/director Jonathan Rockefeller. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of enchanting puppets during a magical show that faithfully adapts four of Carle's beloved books for the stage. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show was first seen in a 2016 off-Broadway production at the Acorn Theater.