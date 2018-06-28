Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins in "Anastasia"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Watch Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Belt Out a Tune Cut from Broadway's Anastasia
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 28, 2018

Anastasia star Christy Altomare has always been candid with us about her love of the '90s, and this music video of her and Zach Adkins is giving us some major '90s summer love song vibes. The Anastasia duo teamed up in the studio to record Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's "At the Beginning," a tune that (ironically) played during the end credits of the beloved 1997 film and was omitted from the Broadway adaptation. Altomare and Adkins' version is get-stuck-in-your-head good! Watch the whole video below, and witness Altomare and Adkins' golden vocals live at the Broadhurst Theatre!

Anastasia

The spectacular stage adaptation of the 1997 film, featuring a score by Ahrens and Flaherty.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Broadway's Best Lend Their Voices to the Classic Call for Unity 'We Are the World'
  2. Tony Winner Glenda Jackson Sets Broadway Return in King Lear
  3. I Got You, Babe! Here's a First Look at Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond in The Cher Show
  4. A Bronx Tale Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date
  5. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Bernadette Peters as Dolly, Angels in America & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers