Watch Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Belt Out a Tune Cut from Broadway's Anastasia

Anastasia star Christy Altomare has always been candid with us about her love of the '90s, and this music video of her and Zach Adkins is giving us some major '90s summer love song vibes. The Anastasia duo teamed up in the studio to record Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's "At the Beginning," a tune that (ironically) played during the end credits of the beloved 1997 film and was omitted from the Broadway adaptation. Altomare and Adkins' version is get-stuck-in-your-head good! Watch the whole video below, and witness Altomare and Adkins' golden vocals live at the Broadhurst Theatre!



