Midori Francis & Abby Corrigan in "Usual Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Final Extension Announced for Usual Girls at Roundabout Underground

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 6, 2018

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced a final one-week extension to Ming Peiffer‘s world premiere play Usual Girls, which opened on November 5 at Roundabout Underground. Tyne Rafaeli directs the production, which will now conclude its run on December 23.

Usual Girls centers on an elementary school playground, where a boy threatens to tell on the girls for swearing—unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung's stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing—and more familiar.

The company of Usual Girls features Midori Francis, Raviv Ullman, Ryann Redmond, Ali Rose Dachis, Karl Kenzler, Jennifer Lim, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Nicole Rodenburg and Abby Corrigan.

Usual Girls began previews on October 11.

Usual Girls

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Ming Peiffer's new play.
Newsletters