The Messiah, New Comedy from the Writer of The 39 Steps, to Play London Holiday Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 7, 2018
Lesley Garrett in the U.K. touring production of "The Messiah"
(Photo provided by Target-Live)

The Messiah, a new theatrical comedy written and directed by Patrick Barlow (The 39 Steps), will arrive at London's Other Palace this holiday season. Lesley Garrett, Hugh Dennis and John Marquez will star in the production, set to run from December 3, 2018 through January 5, 2018, as the conclusion of its current tour.

The Messiah centers on a traveling theater troupe of two actors and an opera singer set to arrive on camelback in venues across the U.K. to masterfully enact the greatest story ever told. The show introduces the absurdly talented Maurice Rose (Dennis), the alarmingly unpredictable Ronald Bream RAC (Marquez) and the distinguished diva Mrs. Leonora Fflyte (Garrett).

Garrett is Britain's best-known soprano, with West End credits including The Sound of Music and Carousel. Dennis is the star of the BBC2 hit panel show Mock the Week and BBC1's sitcom Outnumbered. Marquez is beloved for his role as PC Joe Penhale in the ITV comedy series Doc Martin; recent theater roles include Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Once in a Lifetime.

Gear up for the London engagement of The Messiah with the footage below.

