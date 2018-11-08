Bow Down! Dusty Ray Bottoms and the Cast of Cleopatra Have an Opening Night Party Fit For a Queen

Off-Broadway's new immersive musical experience, Cleopatra, opened at Chelsea Music Hall on November 7. Featuring RuPaul's Drag Race favorite Dusty Ray Bottoms, Cleopatra invites audiences to one of the Queen of the Nile's famously luxurious parties. Directed and choreographed by JT Horenstein with music and lyrics by Jeff Daye and Laura Kleinbaum, the new musical experience also serves food and drink to all its guests. Check out the photos to see the cast celebrate opening night!

The cast of Cleopatra gets together.