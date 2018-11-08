Michael Stuhlbarg Sets New York Stage Return in Socrates at the Public

Tony nominee Michael Stuhlbarg will head back to the New York stage in 2019, taking on the title role in Tim Blake Nelson's world premiere play Socrates at off-Broadway's Public Theater. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner Doug Hughes, will begin previews on April 2 ahead of an opening night set for April 16.



Stuhlbarg earned a Tony nomination for The Pillowman, with additional Broadway appearances including The Invention of Love, Cabaret, Taking Sides, The Government Inspector, Timon of Athens, Three Men on a Horse and Saint Joan. His numerous off-Broadway credits include an Obie-winning turn in The Voysey Inheritance and a Lucille Lortel Award-nominated performance in the Public's Measure for Pleasure. Stuhlbarg's screen credits include an Emmy-nominated turn in The Looming Tower, a Golden Globe-nommed performance in A Serious Man and an acclaimed turn in Call Me by Your Name.



Nelson's Socrates follows the philosopher's growing prominence in democratic Athens through the military and social upheavals that led to one of the most infamous executions in Western history.



The cast will also include Dave Quay (The Low Road), Austin Smith (Hamilton), Joe Tapper (You Can’t Take It With You) and Andrew Weems (The Green Bird). Complete casting will be announced at a later date.



Socrates is scheduled to play a limited run through May 19, 2019.