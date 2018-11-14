Joel Grey's Yiddish-Language Fiddler on the Roof, Featuring Jackie Hoffman, Gets Uptown Transfer

The tradition continues! The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's acclaimed new Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof, which has received multiple extensions at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, will transfer to the off-Broadway venue Stage 42 in 2019. Oscar- and Tony-winning legend Joel Grey directs the production, scheduled to begin uptown performances on February 11 with an official opening night set for February 24. Emmy-winning stage favorite Jackie Hoffman will reprise her turn as Yente alongside Steven Skybell returning to the role of Tevye. Additional casting is to come.



Grey told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement, "What began as a giant challenge (the reputation was daunting and I don't speak Yiddish) came together like an affair of the heart."



Based on the "Tevye the Dairyman" vignettes by Sholem Aleichem, the Yiddish-language Fiddler features the original book of Joseph Stein translated by Shraga Friedman, with the celebrated music of Jerry Bock. Iconic Fiddler lyricist Sheldon Harnick and original producer/director Harold Prince have been consulting with National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene on the production.



Fiddler on the Roof features music direction by Zalmen Mlotek and choreography by Staś Kmieć, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski.



The production is running at the Museum of Jewish Heritage through December 30, 2018.

Jackie Hoffman in Fiddler on the Roof at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

(Photo: Victor Nechay/ProperPix)