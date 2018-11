Something big officially arrived on the Great White Way on November 8. King Kong bowed at the Broadway Theatre, and the cast and creative team of the larger-than-life musical celebrated the big night at Cucina & Co in Rockefellar Plaza. Take a look at the gorgeous shots, and then experience this must-see Broadway thrill ride for yourself.

King Kong’s director/choreographer Drew McOnie

Christiani Pitts plays Ann Darrow.

King Kong book writer Jack Thorne

Eric William Morris plays Carl Denham.

King Kong songwriter Eddie Perfect

Erik Lochtefeld plays Lumpy.