Mike Birbiglia's Latest Solo Comedy The New One Opens on Broadway

Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 11, 2018
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre, Mike Birbiglia's latest solo work The New One opens at Broadway's Cort Theatre on November 11. Seth Barrish directs the production, which began previews on October 25. The New One marks Birbiglia's Broadway debut.

Birbiglia is a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has performed in front of audiences worldwide, from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall. His most recent off-Broadway shows, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend and Thank God for Jokes, were both filmed for Netflix. In addition to performing live, Birbiglia is an author and filmmaker who wrote, directed and starred in the films Sleepwalk with Me and Don't Think Twice. Last year, Birbiglia was honored with the Kurt Vonnegut Award for humor.

Written by Birbiglia with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One features set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Aaron Copp and sound design by Leon Rothenberg.

To celebrate opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the show's writer and star bringing his long-appreciated talent to the Great White Way.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Mike Birbiglia's The New One

Mike Birbiglia brings his latest show to Broadway.
