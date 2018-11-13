Chance the Rapper Is Writing Original Movie Musical Hope for MGM

MGM has announced the development of Hope, a new movie musical featuring an original score by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper and his longtime collaborator Nico Segal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will feature a screenplay by Carlito Rodriguez (Empire).



"Chance and Nico are undoubtedly two of the most influential and innovative artists of their generation," said MGM group president Jonathan Glickman. "We feel thrilled, privileged and eager to be collaborating with them on such a unique project."



Hope will center on a tightknit group of teenagers who band together to turn art into action in their Chicago community.



Chance the Rapper, a Chicago native, earned three Grammy Awards for his acclaimed album Coloring Book. Among his Hollywood projects is a starring role in the thriller Slice and voicework on the forthcoming Trolls sequel.



A director, casting and production timeline will be announced soon.